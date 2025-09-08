Solvang Festival Theater Kicks Off Diverse Fall Lineup This Week

Below is a press release from Solvang Theater regarding their diverse lineup kicking off this Wednesday.

SOLVANG, Calif. – As the curtains close on another stellar summer of live theatre during Pacific Conservatory Theatre’s residency, Solvang Festival Theater is excited to share that live entertainment in the iconic venue continues well beyond summer. A diverse lineup kicking off this Wednesday offers something for every taste and age group.

“There are many within the community that think Solvang Festival Theater is only open during the summer months when PCPA brings their incredible live shows to the open-air theater,” says Chantel Green, Executive Director of Solvang Theaterfest, the nonprofit that operates Solvang Festival Theater. “Our theater hosts a variety of programming nine months out of the year! From headlining acts in the spring and fall, to our popular Music in the Garden each summer; we are thrilled to present an incredible variety of live entertainment for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

The upcoming entertainment schedule includes:

Mat Kearney – Wednesday, September 10

Tickets: $80-$125

Over his career, Kearney has released seven studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, and amassed over 2.5 BILLION global streams. He is bringing his Headlights Home Tour to Solvang, with special guest Steinza.

Comedy Night featuring Frazer Smith and Orny Adams – Saturday, September 13

Tickets: All Seats $59

Orny Adams delivers a powerful, incisive standup routine that vacillates between the relevant and the absurd. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic. Orny will be joined by seasoned comedian and radio personality Frazer Smith in this special evening presented in partnership with Solvang Rotary.

Nashville Nights, Benefitting Friendship House – Saturday, September 27

Tickets: Limited Avalibility, visit nashvillienights.org for details

This beloved benefit for Friendship House sells out every year! The 2025 lineup features award winning Nashville songwriters including Marv Green, Carson Wallace, Steve Moakler, Leslie Satcher, Rivers Rutherford, and Caiden Wallace.

The Robert Cray Band – Saturday, November 1

Tickets: $65–$95. A limited Autographed Merchandise Package is also available for $78.

Blues icon. Soul man. Rock and roller. Grammy-winner Robert Cray has spent five decades carving out a distinctive space in American music with his soulful voice, searing guitar work, and unmatched integrity. This legendary performer and his band are making Solvang one of their first stops as they kick off a nationwide tour.

Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience – Saturday, November 8

Tickets: Adults - $25; Children 12 and Under - $15

Famed trainer Chris Perondi and his cast of rescue dogs entertain audiences of all ages with highenergy excitement from beginning to end. During the Stunt Dog Experience, you will witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs. With amazing tricks, big-air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and athletic feats, it is the most entertaining show of its kind!

One Night of Queen – Friday, November 14

Tickets: $75-$90

Gary Mullen & The Works will have you dancing in your seat during their 2-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen. If you are ready to rock ‘n’ roll, don't miss your chance to celebrate One Night Of Queen! Tickets for these exciting shows can be purchased online at solvangtheaterfest.org; in person at the Solvang Theaterfest Box Office located at 433 Second Street, Solvang (across the street from the theater); and by phone at (805) 686-1789 x 0. All tickets are subject to a $5.00 facility fee to assist with necessary repairs and maintenance of the theater facility and grounds.

For theater enthusiasts eager for Broadway shows to return, Solvang Festival Theater offers the exclusive Star Patron program! This unique opportunity includes VIP tickets to each of PCPA's 2026 summer shows on an exclusive Star Patron evening, a pre-performance catered reception with hosted bar, an intermission reception with dessert and coffee in the Patron Garden, discounts to select Solvang Festival Theater shows throughout the year, and a tax-deductible donation that benefits our theater directly!



The Star Patron Program allows supporters of Solvang Festival Theater to secure their seats for PCPA’s next season early, while supporting the ongoing care and maintenance of our beautiful venue. Details about the Star Patron program and the 2026 performances can be found at https://solvangtheaterfest.org/star-patron.