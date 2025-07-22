MTD’s ‘The Wave’ Now Serving Goleta Community Center, Complimentary Rides Continue through mid-August

Below is a press release from Santa Barbara MTD regarding their new on-demand microtransit service known as 'The Wave'

GOLETA, Calif. – After launching a new on-demand microtransit service known as The Wave in an area of Goleta and Isla Vista in late April, Santa Barbara MTD has added a new pickup and drop-off point at the Goleta Community Center.

Microtransit is a flexible, on-demand, curb-to-curb service providing trips between any two points in a specified zone for a flat fare with an accessible van. Riders order a ride on the TransLoc app, or by calling MTD’s Customer Service Center at 805-963-3366. Much like a rideshare app, the rider makes a ride reservation by selecting their pick-up and drop-off locations within the service zone.

“We’re excited to add the connection to the Goleta Community Center—an important landmark in Old Town Goleta that provides services and space for our seniors, families, and community as a whole,” said Hillary Blackerby, Planning and Marketing Manager at Santa Barbara MTD. “We encourage those who haven’t tried The Wave yet to take a ride—it’s convenient, comfortable, and affordable—it’s even complimentary for a bit longer!”

The service zone includes an area bounded by Patterson to the east, Cathedral Oaks to the north, Los Carneros to the west, and 101 to the South. The housing and business park areas on either side of Los Carneros south of the freeway are also included. Additionally, specific points at the following locations are available for drop off or pickup: Goleta Community Center, Goleta Amtrak Station, Santa Barbara Airport, UCSB Bus Loop, Elings Hall stop, Isla Vista Community Center, and the El Colegio & Embarcadero del Mar outbound bus stop. The map of the zone can be found here (or attached).

The Wave is currently operating Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and rides can be booked in the moment or up to a week in advance. Rides continue to be complimentary for now, likely through mid-August.

Once fares are charged, the regular one-way fare will be $3, and seniors over 65 and people with disabilities will pay $1.50. Riders can transfer for free to any MTD fixed route bus within an hour and will be provided a transfer by the driver upon request. Payment will be accepted via cash or contactless payment.

Full details and frequently asked questions about The Wave can be found at https://sbmtd.gov/thewave