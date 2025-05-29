New Principals Selected for Santa Barbara High School and Adams Elementary

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara Unified School District regarding the appointment of two new principals for Santa Barbara High School and Adams Elementary.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District is excited to announce the appointment of two new principals, following recent Board approvals.

Ed Gomez to Lead Santa Barbara High School

We are thrilled to share that Ed Gomez has been unanimously approved by the Board on May 6, 2025, as the next principal of Santa Barbara High School.



He replaces Fred Razo, who has been SBHS principal for the past two school years.



Gomez has been an integral part of the SBHS community, serving as an assistant principal, and we are excited to see him continue to lead and inspire in this new capacity.



He has been an administrator in SBUSD since 2019, having served as a dean at La Colina and La Cumbre Junior Highs, and an assistant principal at SBCA and La Cumbre Junior High before joining the SBHS staff in 2023.





Before becoming an administrator, Mr. Gomez taught social science and physical education in secondary schools for 27 years. Twenty of those years were at Santa Paula High School.



“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading such an iconic and historic institution. For 150 years, Santa Barbara High School has been a cornerstone in the community. We will continue to build upon the legacy of academic, athletic, and artistic excellence established by generations of Dons students and staff. My goal is to not merely maintain Santa Barbara High School, but to cultivate it to its fullest potential.”



The district has already begun the process to identify his successor as assistant principal.



“Ed Gomez's extensive experience as an educator and administrator makes him the ideal leader to guide this historic institution into its next chapter,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “His commitment to fostering excellence truly resonates with our district’s mission.”

Allison Quijano Appointed Principal of Adams Elementary School



Allison Quijano is the next principal of Adams Elementary. Quijano replaces Kelly Fresh, who served in the role at Adams for the past eight years.



She’s worked in SBUSD since 2019 as the Secondary English Instructional Support Specialist at the District Office. Quijano has taken leadership roles in several District-wide initiatives, including Ethnic Studies, Universal Access, professional learning, and the development of the Master Plan for Emergent Multilingual Learners (EMLs).





“I could not be more honored and proud to become the next principal of Adams. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to build on the foundation of a trusting, collaborative, and joyful school that the current Adams administration, staff and families have built,” said Quijano. “I intend to continue a long-term, and systematic approach to disrupting the predictable patterns of student achievement that we see in our schools. Though the work that we have done in secondary is powerful, we need to start earlier.”



Previously, she worked as an instructional coach in Arizona and taught high school English in Denver. She is the mother of former and current Adams Tigers.

“Allison Quijano’s dedication to equitable outcomes and her innovative work in supporting emergent multilingual learners and district-wide initiatives are precisely what Adams Elementary needs,” stated Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “Her passion for building strong, collaborative school communities and her commitment to fostering student success from an early age will undoubtedly make a profound impact.”