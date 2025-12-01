Shoppers don’t all buy into Cyber Monday hype

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Some shoppers wait for Cyber Monday to buy gifts online, others try to stay off their computers.

Even so, analysts said online sales started spiking on Black Friday.

"I'm not a fan. I think it's just a capitalist ploy to make more money and I find that sometimes the prices are exactly the same," said Erin Grote of Santa Barbara.

Another shopper didn't realize it was a big online day.

"I wasn't aware of it, but when I went online to buy some pens for my work I saw Cyber Monday and we got a discount," said Lisa Valencia Sherratt.

Others found time before and after work and at lunch.

"I just went on Amazon and I only got about two things."

Some people got their holiday shopping done without driving around.

Cyber Monday leads to Giving Tuesday when many shoppers prefer to spend.

And some locally owned stores give a portion of their sales to local nonprofits.