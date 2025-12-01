Skip to Content
money-and-business

Shoppers don’t all buy into Cyber Monday hype

Cyber Monday comes to close as Giving Tuesday takes hold
By
Updated
today at 11:07 pm
Published 10:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Some shoppers wait for Cyber Monday to buy gifts online, others try to stay off their computers.

Even so, analysts said online sales started spiking on Black Friday.

"I'm not a fan. I think it's just a capitalist ploy to make more money and I find that sometimes the prices are exactly the same," said Erin Grote of Santa Barbara.

Another shopper didn't realize it was a big online day.

"I wasn't aware of it, but when I went online to buy some pens for my work I saw Cyber Monday and we got a discount," said Lisa Valencia Sherratt.

Others found time before and after work and at lunch.

"I just went on Amazon and I only got about two things."

Some people got their holiday shopping done without driving around.

Cyber Monday leads to Giving Tuesday when many shoppers prefer to spend.

And some locally owned stores give a portion of their sales to local nonprofits.

Article Topic Follows: money-and-business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.