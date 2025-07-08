Trump’s Renewed Tariffs Announcement to Impact Local Consumers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— “August 1st, they pay and everybody pays. Everybody has to pay,” said President Donald Trump regarding the new tariff rates he implemented for 14 countries as of Monday.



Japan and South Korea will face a 25% tariff starting August 1st.



Other countries include Indonesia, South Africa, Cambodia and Thailand.



Some have lower rates than what was proposed in April. Others are higher — in some cases as high as 40 percent.



Kelly Wilmer lives in Ventura and works in the frozen fruit industry as a liaison between producers and consumers.



“We are constantly getting rid of farmland land because we have a housing crisis here in the U.S. So it's only going to be natural that we're going to need to source a lot of our food, basically from overseas,” said Wilmer.



She says when it comes to basic needs like food, tariffs should be off the table.



“As a consumer, when you're watching your pennies, you're already dealing with expensive housing, utilities going up, your insurance is going up, and now they're going to hit you with just going to the supermarket, choosing what foods,” said Wilmer.



The President cited trade deficits with the 14 countries that received tariff notices Monday.



UC Santa Barbara Economics Professor Peter Rupert says it doesn’t make economic sense to try to bring manufacturing back to America, especially when labor costs will be much higher; therefore leading to higher prices.



“Do you make your own shoes? You don't, you're not good at making shoes. There's nothing stopping you. It's just it's going to be expensive. It's going to be a long process of learning. And let's take advantage of those places that have already done that. Countries should produce what they're good at and trade that for things that other countries are good at,” said Rupert.



Rupert says these tariffs will ultimately hurt working class Americans the most.



“My hope is a bargaining strategy because it's not going to bring back American jobs,” said Rupert.



According to data from the U.S Commerce Department, the U.S. bought $465 billion worth of goods last year from the 14 countries that received letters on Monday.



Japan and South Korea accounted for 60% of those imports.

