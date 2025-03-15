ShelterBox USA donates Intellipure air filters to fire survivors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox USA continues to help fire survivors.

ShelterBox volunteers and workers gave new air filters made by Intellipure to recent fire survivors on Saturday.

The nonprofit also gave out blankets and other items.

Recipients included Bernice Brunswick, 89, who said she lost everything when she lost her longtime Altadena home in the Eaton Fire.

"It means a lot it, means everything to know that there are people out there to help you when you need it the most," said Brunswick.

Firefighter Jake Salcedo also lost his home in the Eaton Fire.

He said his in-laws lost their home, too.

"All these essential really help everybody out, all the things we lost, is a big help for the community," said Salcedo.

ShelterBox President Kerri Murray also helped with the give away.

"Two month after the Eaton Fire, Altadena is grappling with the aftermath of the devastating wildfires with resident facing challenged in rebuilding their lives and homes, including navigating insurance complexities and securing resources. ShelterBox USA has remained committed to providing displaced families with vital supplies through a series of organized community distributions. said Murray, "Today, ShelterBox USA staff and volunteers including from Santa Barbara and LA COunty provided hundreds of families air purifiers, from Intellipure, and new comforters to provide relief to people who face a long road to recovery. We are grateful for supporters who make this important work possible."

For more information visit https://shelterboxusa.org