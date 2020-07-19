Santa Barbara mail carrier surprises boy with special Easter delivery

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Santa Barbara mail carrier went above and beyond the call of duty after he heard about a six-year-old boy who lost his stuffed animal "Bunny" in the ocean.

Sophie Foot told us her son Jacob was heartbroken when he lost Bunny.

"The kids would play for hours upon hours with them in an imaginary world which my husband and I believe have been getting them through these unprecedented times of school closures, no playdates, no traveling, no camps, etc. all due to the global pandemic," Foot wrote.

The family decided to write a letter to the Easter Bunny requesting a new rabbit friend and gave it to Tony, their mail carrier.

On Wednesday, they heard a tap on the window and saw Tony outside. He brought with him a blue gift bag with a handwritten card attached that had Jacob's name on it.

Foot said Tony told her that he showed Jacob's letter to his daughter and the two decided to get Jacob a new bunny from the Easter Bunny.

"Not only was there a new bunny (which was the exact same size and practically exact as his other one) there was an Easter Bunny book, two dozen confetti eggs and a handwritten note from the Easter Bunny! Needless to say, my son is over the moon and I’m overwhelmed with how thoughtful and kind of them it was to do this," Foot wrote.