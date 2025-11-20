Top 10 historic hotels leading 2026 global travel searches

Expedia

From old train stations, schoolhouses, and even prisons – adventurous travelers are increasingly booking their accommodations in historic buildings that have been transformed into unique luxury hotels. Interest in these “Salvaged Stays” represents one of the biggest growth areas in global travel trends in 2026. What is a Salvaged Stay? A hotel inside a repurposed historic building that preserves original architecture with modern amenities.

According to data from Expedia Group’s Unpack ‘26 travel trends report, released in October 2025, there has been a year-over-year increase in global searches for hotels housed inside upcycled, historic architecture, a trend that speaks to travelers’ broader interests of sustainability and immersive travel experiences. The annual report is based on first-party data from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, plus insights from 24,000 travelers across 18 countries.

Here are the top 10 Salvaged Stays from around the world offering adventurous travelers memorable experiences that tie into the history of the building:

Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu – Kyoto, Japan

Located inside a refurbished schoolhouse from 1933, the Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu has transformed the building’s old classrooms into luxury accommodations. The hotel sits in the heart of the Higashiyama district, offering the perfect location for history buffs to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kiyomizu-dera Temple and many other historic attractions in Kyoto, which was ranked among the top 10 best destinations in Asia for history lovers.

Bodmin Jail Hotel – Cornwall, U.K.

Cornwall’s Bodmin Jail Hotel was an operational jail for 150 years before it closed in 1927. Fifty-five executions took place on site, which has inspired many tales of haunted encounters on the property. The Bodmin Jail Hotel plays into its fascinating history as a former prison, referring to its rooms as cells and offering travelers the option to book as a prisoner, a warden, or a governor, all of which include a guided historic tour of the hotel, a ghost tour, and free access to the on-site museum.

Sandi Hotel – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Paraty isn’t the easiest part of Brazil to get to, but as one of the most enchanting towns, it’s worth it. Being off the beaten path has preserved the historic quality of places like the Sandi Hotel. Located inside a 300-year-old historic mansion that once served as a bank and a mint, the boutique Sandi Hotel is close to the UNESCO-listed city center and multiple beaches. Sandi Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in the Paraty region, featuring a luxurious spa, two pools, and two on-site restaurants.

Fontevraud L’Ermitage – Anjou, France

The Fontevraud L’Ermitage sits on the grounds of the Royal Abbey of Fontevraud, a 1,000-year-old Abbey and UNESCO World Heritage site. The Abbey dates back to 1101 and originally served as a double monastery that consisted of both men and women, making it one of many iconic historical landmarks to stay at. The 54 guest rooms inside the 4-star hotel are housed in the former nun dormitories and offer a peaceful and warm atmosphere for travelers. Hotel guests can even enjoy the grounds of the Abbey outside of official visiting hours.

Union Station Nashville Yards – Nashville, U.S.

Nashville’s Union Station was a bustling train station at the height of the Gilded Age but has been a destination for curious travelers since the mid-’80s. The modern boutique hotel has preserved many of the historic features of the old train station, including the clock tower and stained-glass windows. One highlight: The hotel lobby bar, The Bar Car, which was repurposed from the station’s old ticket counter.

The Old Clare Hotel – Sydney, Australia

This boutique hotel is nestled in Chippendale, one of Sydney’s coolest neighborhoods, and the building’s history is just as cool. The Old Clare Hotel is made from the former buildings of the Clare Pub and the Carlton & United Breweries, and the old tiles and high vaulted ceilings from these storied drinking establishments were kept intact during hotel renovations. Creative design choices, like repurposed vintage brewery fridges, within the guest rooms pay homage to the hotel’s past lives, inviting travelers to live inside history.

Hotel Place d’Armes – Montreal, Canada

Sitting one block from Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica, the Hotel Place d’Armes is made up of three historic Montreal greystones, including a former bank and federal building. The guestrooms feature exposed brick and some original woodwork that hints at the building’s history, without skimping on modern luxuries. The hotel regularly ranks as one of the best places to stay in Montreal and has earned a MICHELIN Keys award consecutively for the past two years.

Nine Orchard Hotel – New York City, U.S.

Housed inside the historic Jarmulowsky Bank on New York’s Lower East Side, Nine Orchard Hotel was renovated with great care to revive original architectural details. The team behind Nine Orchard’s design used a mixture of 1912 blueprints and archival photographs to recreate cornice moldings and millwork throughout the 12 floors. The lobby bar, the Swan Room, sits inside the former bank teller room and features a rehabilitated ceiling, pink Tennessee marble floors, and arched windows reminiscent of Grand Central Terminal, adding to the nation’s rich history.

Bank Hotel – Stockholm, Sweden

The aptly named Bank Hotel in Stockholm is located inside a bank building from 1910, and the traces of its history are all around the hotel. Located in the city center, Bank Hotel is within walking distance of the best nightlife, culture, and shopping that Stockholm has to offer. Travelers looking for a unique stay can book a night in the windowless Vault room or take in spectacular views of the city over cocktails at Le Hibou.

Canfranc Estación, Royal Hideaway – Canfranc, Spain

The 104 rooms inside the Canfranc Estación, Royal Hideaway emulate the style of the early 20th century, which is fitting since it is located in a train station from 1928. Nestled at the base of the Aragonese Pyrenees, the luxury hotel has given new life to the historic railway station, which was designed by Fernando Ramirez Dampierre. The hotel’s location also makes it a great choice for travelers interested in hiking or skiing in the region, one of the many European destinations bringing history to life.

Booking a Salvaged Stay hotel offers more than a place to rest your head at the end of a busy day. These boutique hotels offer travelers unique insights into the history of a region and one more memory to cherish from their vacation.

