Travelers brace for shutdown impacts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The shutdown that is now in its second month has led to countless flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to scaled back flights at 40 airports around the country.

The cancellations are due to staffing issues and the shortage of air traffic controllers who have been working without pay since the government shutdown began in October.

At least 10 percent of flights are impacted.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie said travelers may want to prepare for alternatives.

"I think a lot of us American travelers have been watching what has been going on with the shutdown from a distance, all of the sudden it has gotten a lot more personal, flights getting canceled and delayed including out of our own Santa Barbara Airport and I think that is extra concerning because this problem won't last just a couple of days, it could be a couple more weeks which means it will spill into the very busy holiday travel season."

Saglie, who used to work as a KEYT forecaster has spent the last couple of decades reporting on travel has plenty of tips.

"If you must fly take the earliest flight of the day it is tough to get up for a 5:30, 5:45 a.m. flight, but it is those very early flights that will be less prone to getting slashed, look at refundable verses refundable tickets, those refundable fares give you a bit more of a safety next but they can be 20-50 percent more expensive than nonrefundable tickets, so budget accordingly," said Saglie, " and if you are going to be flying- travel light, don't check any bags and try to avoid any stops as well nonstops and 2-stop flights will simply minimize your odds of getting stuck with a flight that is cancelled or delayed."

Saglie has been watching other forms of travel, too.

He said if you choose to go by rental car or Amtrak instead book as soon as possible.

There has been an increase in bookings.

Saglie can be followed on Instagram and X @gabesaglie.