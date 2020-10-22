Amtrak requiring reservations over Thanksgiving

Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Amtrak will require reservations for train tickets during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Amtrak says the reservations will help manage the expected increase in travelers and ensure travelers keep physical distance.

Seats onboard Pacific Surfliner trains may sell out, so passengers should plan ahead and book early.

A reservation will be required beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 30.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes can still be used, but multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip.

Additional train cars are also being added when possible to help with the likely influx of passengers.

To check availability and book tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.