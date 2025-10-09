Ciara Kimsey, KK Stock // Shutterstock

Zepbound vs. Wegovy: Comparing weight loss drugs

Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Wegovy (semaglutide) are FDA-approved injectable medications revolutionizing weight management. Both belong to the incretin mimetic drug class but differ in their mechanisms: Zepbound activates both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, while Wegovy targets only GLP-1. These medications help regulate appetite, slow gastric emptying, and promote satiety, making them powerful tools for chronic weight management in qualified patients.

In this comparison between Wegovy versus Zepbound

Mechanism of action: Zepbound versus Wegovy comparison

Zepbound’s dual-action approach may lead to more significant weight loss by simultaneously targeting two hunger-regulating pathways.

Efficacy and weight loss outcomes

Clinical trials demonstrate distinct results:

Zepbound : Participants lost 20.2% of body weight on average (50.3 lbs) over 72 weeks in SURMOUNT-5 trials.

: Participants lost 20.2% of body weight on average (50.3 lbs) over 72 weeks in SURMOUNT-5 trials. Wegovy: Average weight loss of 13.7% (33.1 lbs) in similar studies.

Key secondary outcomes:

64.6% of Zepbound users achieved ≥15% weight loss vs. 40.1% with Wegovy.

Zepbound reduced waist circumference by 7.2 inches vs. Wegovy’s 5.1 inches.

New England Journal of Medicine-published SURMOUNT-5 trial confirmed Zepbound’s superior weight reduction in a head-to-head comparison.

FDA-approved indications

Zepbound

Adults with BMI ≥30 (obesity).

Adults with BMI ≥27 plus at least one weight-related comorbidity (symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis).

Moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea management with obesity.

Wegovy

Adults and adolescents (12-plus) with obesity (BMI ≥30).

Overweight adults (BMI ≥27) plus at least one weight-related comorbidity (symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction associated with moderate to advanced fibrosis).

Cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with heart disease.

Wegovy holds broader pediatric approval, while Zepbound offers OSA-specific indications.

Dosage and administration

Zepbound Titration

Start: 2.5 mg weekly for four weeks.

Increase by 2.5 mg monthly.

Maintenance: 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg.

Wegovy Titration

Start: 0.25 mg weekly for four weeks.

Gradual escalation over 16-20 weeks.

Maintenance: 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg.

Common adverse effects (percent incidence)

Serious risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, and thyroid C-cell tumors (boxed warning for both). Wegovy shows higher rates of hypoglycemia in diabetes patients.

Patient considerations

Ideal Candidates

Zepbound: Adults needing >15% weight loss with metabolic comorbidities.

Wegovy: Patients prioritizing cardiovascular protection or requiring pediatric use.

Contraindications

Personal/family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma.

Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2.

Severe GI disease.

Novant Health emphasizes comprehensive care. Medications work best with dietary changes and exercise regimens.

Long-Term Use and Discontinuation

Both medications require ongoing use to maintain weight loss.

Abrupt cessation may lead to weight regain (70%-80% of lost weight within one year), rebound hunger, and metabolic changes.

Tapering protocols are recommended under medical supervision.

Lilly’s 2025 data shows Zepbound maintains efficacy for two-plus years with continuous use.

