Leroy “Buddy” Gibson Jr. uses AI to share his history

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Local memoir author and historian Leroy Buddy Gibson Jr. is using artificial intelligence known as AI to preserve his African American history.

"When I came along I didn't have cell phones I didn't have color TV, I wasn't raised around any of this stuff so you paid more attention to keeping focused on life itself," said Gibson in his first video shared on http://buddygibsonjr.com

Buddy, as friends call him, said AI has helped his historic photos come alive.

Gibson's family lived in the Tortilla Flats neighborhood of Ventura near the fairgrounds.

When the 101 came through his father lost his barbeque business, even though businesses owned by others were allowed to stay.

He moved the family to Oxnard.

Gibson and his sister are part of an MB Hanrahan mural on Figueroa St. under the freeway that highlights their dancing career.

They also had an infamous babysitter named Lucy Hicks who made history by becoming the first trans person to fight for rights in court.

Gibson's video on YouTube is the first in a series.

"I am telling the true history on my life journey growing up as an African American man, also my music career for six generations," said Gibson, "I am so blessed to have lived as long as I have, to witness all this and see the changes and things and the revolving nature of growth in Ventura County and [the] Santa Barbara area"

The website promises to shed light on the African American experience in the region during the 20th Century.

Gibson can often be found at Heritage Coffee in Oxnard where his books are sold .

Gibson will turn 88 in February and is enjoying his three sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The video will be there for them and other young people whenever they are online.