10 of the most popular baby names inspired by American cities and states

When coming up with a name for your baby, why choose a common name like John or Mary when you can opt for more interesting names? Parents can find inspiration in American cities and states to name their baby girl or boy something that holds special meaning. Parents may have an affinity for a geographical region and want their child to embody the spirit of this place. Plus, many of these names are easy to pronounce and immediately recognizable.

Spokeo looked at the most popular state and city-inspired baby names in the United States. Using data from the Census Bureau and analyzed by MyNameStats, the places that are rising in popularity as a first name will be examined.

Dakota

The name Dakota has a long history in the United States. Although used to name North and South Dakota, two northern states in the center of the country, the word comes from Sioux tribes in the Northern Mississippi Valley, according to the state of North Dakota. It translates to “friend” or “ally.”

According to MyNameStats, only around 3,840 people have this name in the United States.

Austin

Austin, Texas is a lively city with a rich past in American culture. Today, the name is commonly used for baby boys.

Austin is an offshoot of the masculine Latin word Augustine, which means “great,” “magnificent,” or “majestic.” There are an estimated 64,848 people named Austin.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn is one of the most popular boroughs in New York City. It is known for being a vibrant and diverse community that’s home to many iconic landmarks, including Coney Island and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Brooklyn is of English and Dutch origin and translates to “marshland.” There are only around 1,556 people named Brooklyn in the United States today.

Phoenix

Phoenix is the most populous city in the state of Arizona, with around 1.6 million people. According to the city itself, this name was given by Darrell Duppa, who thought the name would represent a new town that rose from the ashes of a previous civilization.

According to public records, it’s estimated that there are only 873 people with the name Phoenix.

Savannah

Many people think of the savanna, like a desert, when they hear the name Savannah, but in the U.S., the word references the city of Savannah, Georgia. Savannah is a beautiful coastal city that’s known for its rich history. It was even America’s first planned city.

Savannah comes from a combination of Spanish and Native American words. It translates to something like “treeless grassland.” Savannah is a popular name on this list and is even considered a conventional name in the United States. Around 7,220 people have it.

Madison

Madison is a major city in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. However, the name Madison is likely due to the 1984 movie “Splash,” according to BehindTheName.

Like Savannah, it is another popular name on this list, with around 7,926 people having it.

Georgia

Georgia is the 21st largest state by area in the United States, according to data from the Census Bureau. Around 10.7 million people lived here in 2020.

Thousands of families have chosen to name their daughter Georgia, around 125,680 to be accurate. That makes it the most popular name on this list.

Dallas

Dallas is the heart of Texas and is well known for various cultural references, including the Dallas Cowboys and its renowned food.

This love for the city has made it a popular name choice for parents. About 42,644 people have the name Dallas.

Cheyenne

Cheyenne is the capital of Wyoming, the least populous state in the United States, with only around 576,000 people. Wyoming is known for its vast ranches, Yellowstone (both the national park and the TV series), and its reputation as the “Cowboy State.”

According to MyNameStats, about 5,530 people are named Cheyenne in the United States, making it not as popular as some others on this list.

Hudson

Hudson can refer to many locations in the United States. The Hudson Valley, the Hudson River, and the Hudson Bay are the most common. The Hudson is a long, wide river that stretches North to South from the Adirondacks to New York City and the Atlantic Ocean, and it was historically used as a major trading route.

Hudson is undoubtedly the least popular name on this list, coming in at only around 752 people.

The lasting impression of places on names

Geographical locations like cities and states hold a special place for many people. Each location has its own history and culture behind it, contributing to the associations that people make when they hear the name.

This fondness has resulted in parents naming their children after locations. This creative approach sparks originality and familiarity at the same time, and it’s a fun trend that’s present across the United States. If you’re curious about how common a particular name is—or want to learn more about someone who shares one—tools like a people search can provide helpful insights. The sky’s the limit when it comes to baby names, so why not consider naming your child after a place you love? It’s sure to make an impression that will last throughout the decades.

