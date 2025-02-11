Solvang Town Hall to focus on Wildfire Preparedness & Community Safety

SOLVANG, Calif.- In the wake of recent fires, including the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, and the deadly Palisades and Eaton Fires in L.A. County, people are thinking about disaster preparedness.

That inspired Solvang city workers to invite locals to attend a town hall meeting on Tuesday night.

They hope the town hall inspires people to plan for upcoming weather and fire events that could lead to evacuations.

The meeting agenda includes The Community Wildfire Protection Plan, Vegetation management, Ready SBC Alerts, warning protocols, protective measures for homes and families and Firewise community programs.

Neighbors can help neighbors, while first responders work to save property and lives.

The Town Hall starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Solvang Council Chamber at City Hall, located at 1644 Oak St.