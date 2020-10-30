Oceano Dunes reopens to limited vehicle use

Outdoors

OCEANO, Calif. -- Vehicles are once again allowed to drive on the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Pismo State Beach.

On Friday morning, California State Parks began a planned phased reopening to the area, providing access only to "street legal vehicles."

A limit of 1,000 vehicles per day will be temporarily observed per day for both park units.

Off-highway vehicles (OHV) are currently still prohibited from entering the park.

The popular recreation area has been closed to vehicle use since March to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Overnight camping remains prohibited on the Oceano Dunes, but may reopen in a limited capacity over the next few weeks.

State Parks has two additional phases planned for further reopening, but has not yet announced a start date for either.

Phase two will allow for OHV use on the Oceano Dunes.

Both park will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for day use.