Oceano Dunes reopens to limited vehicle use
OCEANO, Calif. -- Vehicles are once again allowed to drive on the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Pismo State Beach.
On Friday morning, California State Parks began a planned phased reopening to the area, providing access only to "street legal vehicles."
A limit of 1,000 vehicles per day will be temporarily observed per day for both park units.
Off-highway vehicles (OHV) are currently still prohibited from entering the park.
The popular recreation area has been closed to vehicle use since March to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Overnight camping remains prohibited on the Oceano Dunes, but may reopen in a limited capacity over the next few weeks.
State Parks has two additional phases planned for further reopening, but has not yet announced a start date for either.
Phase two will allow for OHV use on the Oceano Dunes.
Both park will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for day use.
Comments