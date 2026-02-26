Solvang’s Rules For Vacation Rentals Are About To Be Refined

SOLVANG, Calif. (KEYT) - The city of Solvang, a well-known tourist attraction on the Central Coast, will be revamping their rules for short-term rentals.

The city is emphasizing the need for long-term housing to stay that way.

City leaders say the current ordinance is twelve years old, and simply needs to be updated to present-day standards.

In the last decade the prevalence of vacation rental apps like Air B&B has seen a dramatic increase.

Solvang city leaders have been alerted to some long-term homes in residential neighborhoods utilizing their properties for vacation rentals.

This is bringing rise to design and practicality issues, specifically with street parking.

Solvang’s planning manager Rafael Castillo says that, with housing needs being high at this time, they want to make sure long-term residences remain prioritized as such.

Castillo says residents who want to rent their properties to vacationers will still have a pathway to do so, but the city is simply revamping the process.

The ordinances will be reviewed annually, creating a more malleable, hands-on approach to monitoring tourist activity.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.