$500k Grant from SLO county boosts Housing Assistance

OCEANO, Calif. - We’re already seeing some notable benefits in San Luis Obispo county from a recent $500,000 grant toward housing assistance.

San Luis Obispo county has awarded the funds to two non-profit organizations aimed at homelessness prevention.

El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, serves the northern portion of the county, with two temporary shelters, case management, and rehabilitation services.

Five Cities Homeless Coalition, or 5CHC, covers the southern cities with a variety of similar resources.

SLO county officials believe preventing people from becoming unhoused in the first place is the best way to address the problem of homelessness.

Combined between the northern and southern portions of the county, ECHO and 5CHC have helped over 800 individuals either stay in their homes or re-enter permanent housing from 2023 to 2024.

Their method of meeting short-term needs to make it easier for people to focus on their long-term needs is being celebrated in the Oceano Community Center’s kitchen.

Thanks to the grant funding and partnership with Lucia Mar School District, ‘Monday Meals’ will be delivered to local shelters in the southern county every week, and 5CHC hopes to continue this service on more days of the week soon.