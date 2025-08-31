Labor Day Picnic celebrates workers

OXNARD, Calif.-One of the largest Labor Day Picnics took place the day before the holiday and fed hundreds of families.

People lined up to enjoy a barbecue meal placed in a box.

The picnic filled Southwinds Park in Oxnard.

Labor unions from Ventura County lined the park with information booths.

Community leaders spoke before dance groups performed.

Central Coast Labor Council Executive Director Jeremy Goldberg thought a moment before sharing what the Labor Day picnic means to him and others.

"People should care about workers, workers are under attack, we are all out here together to say that we are one labor movement, we are here with farm workers, and teachers, and nurses, construction, grocery workers and every other worker from the community celebrating together and fighting back," said Goldberg.

Children enjoyed a bounce house and a giant slide.

There was also a raffle to support immigrant families and farmworkers' organizing activities.

Some of the people involved plan to attend a Labor Day rally outside the Ventura County Government Center on the Monday holiday.