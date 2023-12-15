Avoid these mistakes before mailing your Holiday cards & gifts

GOLETA, Calif. – High speed machines and laser focused postal workers are quickly preparing for the holiday shipping rush.

"We are expecting a big day on Monday!" said Matt Greybell, Santa Barbara Processing & Distribution Center Manager.

The first holiday shipping deadline is Saturday, Dec. 16 for USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail. The Distribution Center, which is located in Goleta, is expected to process half a million letters and about a hundred thousand packages from Simi Valley to Paso Robles on Monday.

Postal workers said anyone planning on sending out holiday letters or packages should remember to have a well written address and return address, proper postage, and any packages are properly wrapped with proper tape.

Greybell said a common mistake people make is forgetting to put a return address. "That's important in case there's a problem."

Monday, Dec. 18 is the deadline for Priority Mail and Wednesday, Dec. 20 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.