Foodbank of Santa Barbara County fills holiday tables despite turkey drive shortfall, thanks to Costco grant

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County fell short of its 4,000-turkey donation goal during its annual Turkey Drive, securing only 800 turkeys; however, with the aid of a generous Costco grant and local donors, the organization acquired additional poultry and hams to supplement holiday distributions for families in need.

The non-profit provided more information in the following press release.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County concluded its annual Turkey Drive today, falling short of its targeted donation goal of 4,000 turkeys, reaching a total of 800. However, thanks to a generous grant from Costco and several local generous donors, the Foodbank was able to procure additional chickens and hams to aid in its holiday distributions.

To meet the increasing needs of the community, expanded holiday distribution sites were established at Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara and Lompoc High School, serving a total of 1,600 families last Saturday. Additional donated and purchased poultry will be distributed in the weeks leading up to Christmas, ensuring more families can enjoy a festive holiday meal.

Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, food donations have steadily decreased while community needs have risen. The impact has been especially felt among seasonal workers in the county, many of whom are unemployed during the winter months. This demographic includes individuals who play pivotal roles in agriculture, cultivating the fruits and vegetables that grace holiday tables. To support these workers, the Foodbank’s Healthy Farmworkers program, known as Agricultores con Buena Salud, provides groceries, fresh produce, community resources and nutrition education to farmworkers, a program that took shape during the pandemic.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County remains committed to addressing food insecurity and supporting vulnerable communities, especially during this holiday season. Through its upcoming Giving Tuesday campaign, the Foodbank will continue to prepare for the winter months with the help of an anonymous donor who has agreed to match all gifts donated up to $40,000. Donations can be made at: https://www.classy.org/campaign/2023-Giving-Tuesday/c536891

While the Foodbank’s official Turkey Drive has ended, additional food drives have been initiated through community organizations which will continue to support the Foodbank through the weeks leading up to the Christmas Holiday. Donations are encouraged.