Record-breaking number of donations raised during NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A record-breaking number of donations raised through community contributions highlighted the conclusion of this year's NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive.

The annual fundraiser finished yesterday, culminating a four-week campaign to raise money for Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

Preliminary numbers show more than 700 turkeys were donated on Tuesday throughout the five drop-off locations in both counties.

In addition, more than $55,000 has been raised throughout the duration of the campaign, a number that will likely climb higher.

The online donation site is still active through Thursday, while the Turkey Bucks promotion, which are instant donation made by customers are participating grocery stores, also ends on Thursday.

Donations gathered with those contributions will push the final amount raised even higher. Final totals are not expected to known for a few more days.

"Over the last few days, it's just been amazing to see the response of our community," said Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO. "We couldn't do without our community. Hunger is a local problem and the solution is local, and it's local people that are leaning in to help and we are just so thankful and honored they are making this a beautiful holiday for people that really need it."

While donations are still being accepted through Thursday, yesterday's day-long event marked the grand finale of the Turkey Drive.

After last year's fundraiser was pushed into a virtual campaign, this year featured the return of in-person donation sites, including at the NewsChannel studios in Santa Maria.

"It's just amazing to be back in person. I've seen so many people come through and they're just excited to be part of it again," said Sylvia Barnard, Good Samaritan Shelter Executive Director. "Being able to be out here and interact again just makes such a difference for us and for the donors and for the community."

All donations made in Santa Barbara County will benefit Good Samaritan Shelter clients, while donations raised in San Luis Obispo County stay there to benefit SLO Food Bank clients.

Good Samaritan will also share donations with several other Santa Maria area non-profit organizations, including Salvation Army, Central Coast Rescue Mission and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

NewsChannel 12 would like to thank everyone in the community that generously donated and contributed to the amazing success of the Turkey Drive!

We would also like to thank our business partners that helped with the event as well, including Dimes Media (WILD 106.1 FM), Emerald Wave Media (Fuego 97.1 FM), California Fresh Market, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and Vons.

For more information about the NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive, or to donate, click here.