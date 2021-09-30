Ventura County ‘Fear Grounds’ makes its debut

Holidays

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The newest Southern California open air haunting ground opened Thursday in Ventura.

Created by Edward Marks, who made Universal Studios Hollywood "Halloween Horror Nights," this new attraction takes place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The horrifying haunt is called "Ventura County Fear Grounds."

Visitors will be tested to try and survive the fright through several attractions including:

The Cage: Your job is to survive, and their job is to stop you.

The Terror Trail: Evil has escaped! If you stay on the trail, nothing will harm you.

The Fright Train: Enjoy a wild train ride through 100 fields of frights.

The Dead End: All attendees will have access to The Dead End, which will be filled with delicious treats, a beer garden filled with spirits (and not just drinks), live entertainment, and disturbing social media photo ops for those brave enough.

“I am looking forward to bringing the excitement, screams, and laughter to the Ventura community by reviving the haunt culture with Fear Grounds,” said Marks. “Growing up in California, Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. I can’t wait for guests to test their fears at this one-of-a-kind beachside journey to another dimension.”

Ticket prices range from $9-$40, depending on how many attractions you wish to attend.

For more information, click here.