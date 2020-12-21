Casa Pacifica receives a holiday donation from the Gene Haas Foundation

Holidays

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Casa Pacific Center for Children and Families has received a $10,000 check from the Gene Haas Foundation to make the holidays brighter for its children and families.

The donation will go towards presents for the children and family baskets needed during the holidays.

The Center serves over a 400 children, youth and their families a day through residential and community-based services.

Casa Pacific CEO Shawna Morris stressed the importance of providing a special holiday season for the families they serve.

"These gifts and essential items are much more than just that, they are a break from the stress of figuring out how to provide that themselves," Morris said. "These family baskets and presents give them a chance to just enjoy being a kid, enjoy being a family, enjoy being together and the magic of the holiday season.”