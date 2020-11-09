Arroyo Grande Police Department seeks Santa Cop donations

Holidays

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking for donations for its annual Santa Cop program.

The Santa Cop program gives law enforcement personnel the opportunity to interact with struggling families in a positive way to bring the families, and especially the children, an even more special holiday season.

The Department is partnering with Walmart in hosting Santa Cop this year. Walmart will host children from selected families to shop with the Arroyo Grande Police Officers.

Santa Cop will be even more vital to these families and their children this year, with the difficult economic reality brought on by the pandemic.

If you would like to donate, you can send monetary donations to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The deadline to donate is December 4.