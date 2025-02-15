Skip to Content
SBIFF

SBIFF rubber ducks souvenirs sell out

Rubber ducks make popular SBIFF souvenirs
By
Published 10:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara International Film Festival souvenirs included rubber ducks this year.

SBIFF Festival Director Roger Durling has been collecting rubber ducks for years, so it seems fitting that they have become popular keepsakes.

A former film student of Durling even got Zoe Saldaña to sign one.

"I love this rubber ducky and I had it signed by Zoe," Diego Moreno, " Roger used to be a professor of mine he is still probably my favorite professor I have ever had at Santa Barbara City College, his class was so much fun."

In addition to Rubber ducks, fans had a chance to buy SBIFF T-shirts and umbrellas and other more.

Some fans bought ten at a time.

The festival wrapped up on with the film "A Missing Part" at the Arlington Theatre.

Article Topic Follows: SBIFF

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content