SBIFF rubber ducks souvenirs sell out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara International Film Festival souvenirs included rubber ducks this year.

SBIFF Festival Director Roger Durling has been collecting rubber ducks for years, so it seems fitting that they have become popular keepsakes.

A former film student of Durling even got Zoe Saldaña to sign one.

"I love this rubber ducky and I had it signed by Zoe," Diego Moreno, " Roger used to be a professor of mine he is still probably my favorite professor I have ever had at Santa Barbara City College, his class was so much fun."

In addition to Rubber ducks, fans had a chance to buy SBIFF T-shirts and umbrellas and other more.

Some fans bought ten at a time.

The festival wrapped up on with the film "A Missing Part" at the Arlington Theatre.