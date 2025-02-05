DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles returns as official SBIFF sponsor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles is once again an official sponsor at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Actors and filmmakers have a chance to try DAOU wines at the Arlington Theatre after parties.

The DAOU bar was a big hit at the opening night celebration after the screening of "Jane Austen Wrecked My Life."

"It is a special year, it is their 40th anniversary, naturally we just wanted to be part of the celebration," said Amanda King, Daou senior manager, events & activations. "I think film is a way to transport people and we hope to do that with our wine as well, it felt like a natural fit to us."

One of the popular red wines being poured is called "Soul of the Lion."

DAOU associate manager, experiential marketing Lilly Rumford talked about the wine.

"This is our crown jewel it is made in the Bordeaux style, it is a Cab-Sav, it is very full bodied," said Rumford. "It is just a really, really high quality wine that everybody knows and loves," said Rumford.

DAOU was started by Georges and Daniel Daou, who studied engineering at UC San Diego and founded a tech company before starting the winery.

Treasury Wine Estate bought the company in a couple of years ago and that has helped it grow.

The wines are now priced at about $20 and up.

DAOU Mountain and the DAOU Family Estates are just an hour and half away in Paso Robles if festival- goers wish to visit.

For more information visit https://daouvineyards.com and https://sbiff.org