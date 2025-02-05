Angelina Jolie to receive acclaimed award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Angelina Jolie will be honored with the Martin Modern Masters award at the Santa Barbara International Film festival Wednesday evening.

Jolie is one of the handful of actors to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award, named in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Leonard Maltin.

The award was created in 1995 to honor a person who has enriched culture through his or her work in the film industry.

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, and Cate Blanchett are just a few of the recipients of the coveted award.

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie has now been nominated for her role in Maria, where she plays acclaimed opera singer Maria Callas.

She learned how to sing opera for the role. And just as her character looks back at her own life in the days leading up to her death, we will be speaking with Jolie about her life leading up to this moment, including her humanitarian work.

Your News Channel is be LIVE from the Film Festival Concert starting at 7 p.m.