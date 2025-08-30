C Street Classic celebrates 39th year

VENTURA, Calif.-The C Street Classic is marking it's 39th year along the beach near California Street in Ventura.

Although it is the longest running longboard contest in California, there are surfers competing on short boards, too.

Ventura Surf Club President Jeff Belzar said it brings the community together over Labor Day weekend.

"Today was really spectacular because we are having a southern hemisphere swell, which makes it feel tropical like Hawaii which is pretty rare for Ventura, it is definitely a cooler coastal town weather-wise, it is hot on beach, it is sunny," said Belzar.

This year the Flow Academy sponsoring surfers with physical challenges.

"There are people of all ages, one of the really neat things we are doing that we have never done before is we have Flow which is a special needs kids who surf they aren't just surfing on their own this time but they are going to be competing as well, so they are having their own competition the families, the kids are super stoked about that, that is going to be tomorrow," said Belzar.

The C Street Classic also has a drawing for a surfboard and is raising money to help Elieah Boyd.

Boyd had one of her arms surgically re-attached after surviving a train accident in Ventura last month.

She is determined to surf again.

The C Street Classic is free to watch and enjoy on Sunday morning and afternoon from the beach or the boardwalk just north of the Ventura Pier.

For more information visit https://cstreetclassic.com