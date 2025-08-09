Carwash fundraiser held for stabbing victim’s family

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A community came together to put on car wash put together to support the children of Anthony Michael Bisquera Hartley, who was fatally stabbed early Friday morning August 1 in downtown Santa Barbara.

"I'm really thankful for all his friends that came together with all the love that they had for him. This shows who are your true friends and we want to thank everyone that came through to support, either to wash the cars or give donations," said his children's aunt Kat Barrades.

If you’d also like to donate, you can support the family by donating through both zelle and venmo.