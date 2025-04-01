Surfing strawberry featured in California Strawberry Poster

OXNARD, Calif.-When Helen Reyes visited the California Strawberry Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds she noticed the ocean breeze and the surf culture nearby.

That inspired her to enter the California Strawberry Festival poster contest and she won.

"I got my inspiration by actually visiting the actual fairgrounds last year and I thought, oh, well it is so close to the ocean," said Reyes," I thought wouldn't it be a cool idea to have a strawberry surfing on a surfboard, maybe he makes his way on his surfboard to the festival, that would be pretty cool."

The artists from Azusa won her first poster contest as a child.

The poster contest won $2,000 dollars in prize money and will have her work featured on California Strawberry Festival souvenirs.

The poster unveiling took place at Yolanda's Mexican Cafe in Oxnard and didn't go as planned.

Festival board chair Dean Kato knocked the covered poster down before the big reveal.

The festival was started by his father, Dr. Tsujio Kato, in 1984.

It began in the Channel Islands Harbor and then outgrew Oxnard College's park.

This year it is returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday May 17 & 18th.

This year the boards vice chair Andrew Salinas is urging people to take the festival shuttles or the train or to ride bikes to the fairgrounds do to some construction in the usual parking lot.

Kato's son Dean is looking forward to the live bands.

One of the stage's is named after his late father.

Bring an appetite.

Reyes said she can't wait to make her own strawberry shortcake.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for scholarships for the children of farmworkers.

It also raised money for dozens of nonprofits including Music Freaks that puts musical instruments in the hands of children.

It also put Ventura County's top crop in the spotlight.

The Oxnard area produced 48 million trays of strawberries last year, close to a record set in the same area in 2012.

For more information visit https://castrawberryfestival.org