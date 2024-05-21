New ‘Skyway Nights’ outdoor weekly entertainment event coming to Santa Maria, Orcutt border

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A brand new weekly outdoor entertainment event called "Skyway Nights" is coming to Santa Maria and Orcutt border at a site located along the busy intersection of Highway 135 and Skyway Drive.

Skyway Nights will be held each Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting June 13 through October 31.

The site of the event will be in a parking lot between the Skyway Center and the new mixed-use Element Apartments that are just beginning to occupy.

Skyway Nights is being organized by Ed Carcarey, who also created the popular Downtown Friday's event in Santa Maria, which is now in its eighth year.

The new event will be similar in some ways to Downtown Fridays, but will have an entirely different look and feel.

Carcarey said Skyway Nights is specifically intended for those who are age 20-years-old to 50-years-old, but can be enjoyed but those of all ages.

Some of the weekly attractions will include live music, beer garden, karaoke, food trucks, a live DJ, vendors, contests, adult games, and more.