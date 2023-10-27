Ready or not: Halloweekend is here!

There are several fun events taking place this weekend - from wholesome and family-friendly to spooky and scary.

Its the second weekend of Boo at the Zoo at the Santa Barbara Zoo this weekend. This will be taking place Friday through Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. The Zoo will close early as a result of this. Costumes are encouraged, there will be live entertainment, a corn maze, and an opportunity to make potions with a mad scientist.

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is open daily until Halloween from 10am until 6pm. This is the perfect weekend to get a pumpkin to carve or paint. The annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle will take place at Coleman Park in Morro Bay this Sunday from 11am until 12:30pm.

Temperatures will be mild and below seasonal average this Halloweekend, with gusty winds expected to be the headliner. It might be a good idea to incorporate a cape or various layers into your costume to stay warm while celebrating this weekend.