Jam-packed weekend of fun with pleasant weather

Temperatures are cool to mild on Saturday, with highs in the 60s and 70s for coastal areas expected. Sunday will be a warmer day with quicker clearing of skies expected. There are several fun, outdoor events taking place this weekend.

The Santa Barbara Vintner's Festival is taking place at the Vega Vineyard and Farm in Buellton on Saturday. The event runs from 12pm until 4pm. More than 50 wineries will be featured, along with delicious food from various restaurants. Temperatures will be mild, sunny, and pleasant.

Boots and Brews is on Saturday and Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The event is from 1pm until 8pm on Sunday, with a performance by Jon Pardi on the docket. Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

The 805 Night Market is taking place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara this weekend. The event runs from 3pm until 10pm. This event's headliner is the food, but there will be live entertainment and family-friendly games.