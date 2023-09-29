Grab an umbrella before heading to fun local events this weekend

The 30th Annual Goleta Lemon Festival will take place this weekend, with free admission and free parking included. The event includes games, live entertainment, and various lemon desserts. On Saturday, the event will begin at 10am and end at 6pm. On Sunday, the event will begin at 10am and end at 5pm. If you plan on attending the family-friendly event on Saturday, wear a hoodie or take an umbrella because there is a chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s in Goleta both days.

On Saturday, the Banana Festival will take place at Port Hueneme from 10am to 5pm as well. There will be a tour of the port, banana desserts, live music, and entertainment. There are rain chances in Ventura County as well, with a high temperature in the low 70s. It would be best to incorporate layers into your outfit to stay warm and dry from the scattered showers.

While Avila Valley Barn is open daily and year-round, there are special fall events taking place this weekend. It is open daily from 9am to 6pm. There's a pumpkin patch, sunflower field, a corn maze, and some sweet treats. Temperatures will be cool and fun fall, layers are a good idea.