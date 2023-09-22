Fun events to usher in Fall

Temperatures have been well below seasonal average for most of the week, but a slow warmup will bring milder weather to the Central Coast this weekend. There are several fun events taking place over the next few days, which happens to be the first weekend of fall.

On Friday, the long-awaited One805 Live concert will take place in Summerland. The event begins at 4pm and will end at 10. Maroon 5 is headlining the event, which supports first responders in the community. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s when the event begins, but will cooldown to the low 60s in the 10 o'clock hour. It would be best to have extra layers if you plan on sticking around until the end of the concert.

Saturday is California Coastal Clean Up Day up and down the coast, in an effort to beautify local beaches. The clean up effort will take place at most beaches from 9am until noon. Walk-ins are welcome and you are encouraged to bring your own bags and tools. Temperatures will be mild, with low-to-mid 60s in the forecast.

A traditional Oktoberfest celebration will take place Saturday at the Santa Maria Country Club from 2pm until 6pm. There will be food, drinks, games, and entertainment. Mild conditions are expected. Have a great weekend!