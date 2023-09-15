Summer events with fall-like temperatures

The fall-like conditions will continue into the weekend, with cool to mild temperatures in the forecast. There are several fun events taking place up and down the coast this weekend.

LotusFest: Wine and Beer Festival will take place on Saturday at Lotusland in Montecito. This event will celebrate 30 years of Lotusland being a public garden and is open to ages 21 and up. It begins at 2pm and will wrap up at 5pm, with live entertainment, wine, beer, and food expected. Temperatures in Santa Barbara on Saturday will be cool to mild, with low 70s expected in the afternoon, followed by upper 60s in the evening.

Monster Truck Thunder is back at the Santa Maria Fairplex on Saturday. The show will be from 7:30pm until 9:30pm. Temperatures in the evening will be cool, with temperatures in the low 60s. In Paso Robles, the 25th Annual Taste of Downtown will be taking place from 11am until 4pm on Saturday as well. Inland temperatures will be warmer, with daytime highs in the mid-to-low 80s.