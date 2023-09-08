Free and fun events taking place this weekend

Temperatures are warming up just in time for the weekend. There are a plethora of fun events taking place up and down the coast over the next several days. Inland temperatures will be warmest, with highs primarily in the 90s and potentially the triple digits, with coastal temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Perla Batalla, a Ventura-based singer, will have three free shows this weekend in Santa Barbara and Guadalupe. This is presented by Villa El Arte. On Friday, the show will be held at Isla Vista School at 7pm. On Saturday, the show will be held at Guadalupe City Hall beginning 7pm. Lastly, the show will be help at The Marjorie Luke Theatre at 6pm.

The Second Saturdays: Free Family Art Activities series will take place this weekend. It will be held from 11am-2pm at the lawn outside of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. This is a free event and is open to all ages.

The recurring Waterfront Market in Morro Bay will also take place this weekend. It is a free to attend and various goods are for sale. Most items are uniquely made in San Luis Obispo County. On Sunday, the market will be from 10am-4pm.