Warm weekend filled with fun local events

After Tropical Storm Hilary encouraged Central Coasters to hunker down last Sunday, the weather will be better for outdoor activities this weekend. Strong high pressure moving in from the East will fuel this warmup, with the hottest conditions expected by Monday and Tuesday. This weekend will be mild to warm for coastal areas and much warmer inland.

There are several fun events taking place this weekend. On Saturday August 26th, the Pacific Pride Festival will take place at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to all ages. In Santa Maria, the Downtown Fridays series continues tonight. Food trucks, vendors, a new bingo tent, and live entertainment are on tap, including a performance by Los De La Empresa.

The event runs from 5:30pm until 8:30pm weekly until September 29th. Downtown Fridays only runs for about another month — enjoy it before we transition into fall and winter weather. On Fridays and Saturdays, there are archery lessons at Cass Winery in Paso Robles. The class is an hour long, you must be 12 years old to participate, and it costs $65 per person. There are open slots in both the 11am class and the 2pm class. Stay cool and have fun!