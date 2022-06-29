Montecito Fire Department continues July 4th Pancake Breakfast tradition

MONTECITO, Calif. - With Independence Day right around the corner, the Montecito Fire Department will resume its Pancake Breakfast tradition Monday at 7 am.

This is the first time the event will be held in 2 years, because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend.

Christina Favuzzi, the Montecito Fire Department Spokesperson, said "People park and walk down to the Fire Station 91." She added, " The firefighters are preparing the pancakes and are so excited to serve them up for you. We'll also be passing out wildfire prevention information so that everybody can feel prepared and ready for high fire season."

Tickets are $10. Funds raised from the event go to the Montecito Firefighters Association.

For more information, visit @MontecitoFire .