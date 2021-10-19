SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Spooky Zoo returns for animals and fun.

The Halloween celebrations bring back decorations, photo opportunities and perks for animals.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to celebrate Halloween.

"It's really sort of a stationary opportunity for families to visit the zoo, take pictures with their kids have the kids come out in costume and join us, we again want to provide a safe area for our kids and our parents," said Melinda Morgan-Stowell, the Santa Barbara Zoo Guest Service Manager.

Spooky Zoo is free with zoo admissions.

Guests can make their zoo reservations online.

Guests are also required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

The event will go through October 31.