2022 Strawberry Festival, Santa Barbara County Fair expected to return in-person in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After two years of modified and canceled events due to the pandemic, the Santa Maria Fairpark Board announced it is preparing for the in-person return of the California Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair in 2022.

The dates for the Strawberry Festival have been tentatively set for April 29 through May 1, 2022, and the Santa Barbara County Fair is tentatively scheduled for July 13 through 17, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Strawberry Festival was converted into a drive-thru experience.

Next year, the fairpark is excited to welcome back more traditional staples including carnival rides, strawberry tasting, vendors and more.

The County Fair will also feature its normal in-person events such as the Junior Livestock Show & Auction, fair food, local acts and live music.

The Fairpark Board said it has been working hard with community partners to navigate and plan events over the past 18 months and are excited to be able to open up the fairpark again.

The board's coal is not just to open, but to come back bigger and better and improve the overall experience visitors can have at the fairgrounds thanks to help from their newly appointed CEO, Autumn Acquistapace.

Other future events that have been scheduled include the West Coast Kustoms Car Show which will be celebrating its 40th year and the Jingle Mingle Holiday Market in December.

For more information and to view upcoming events, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.