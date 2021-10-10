Los Olivos welcomes new Miz Daisy Vintage Market

Events

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Los Olivos added a new event to its weekend.

The first-ever Los Olivos Miz Daisy Vintage Market kicked off with a bang at Sarloos and Sons Winery Park on Saturday.

The market ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It originated at the Orange County Fairgrounds and found another spot to add to its roster in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Los Olivos' crowds showed widespread approval of the market.

“From customers to my vendors, I mean, we have such an amazing group of vendors that brought their 'A' game. The customers found us and it’s been a huge, huge success and I’m so blessed,” said organizer Charlene Goetz.

The vendors displayed vintage posters, clothing, photos and handmade candles.

Organizers say they would like to bring the market to Los Olivos four times a year.