City of Lompoc gearing up for nationwide ‘Make a Difference’ day of service

Events

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc is inviting the community to participate in this year's nationwide "Make a Difference" day through various service projects around the city.

"Make a Difference" day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It is widely considered the nation's largest day of community service.

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is hosting the special event which will begin at the City of Lompoc Corporate Yard on 1300 W. Laurel Avenue.

After meeting, groups will break off and head to various project sites throughout the city including at River Park Campground, Briar Creek and River Bend Bike Park.

Complimentary lunches will be served to all participants.

The city is encouraging community members to participate either alone or in groups. Project ideas are not necessary to take part.

If you would like to sign up or want more information, you can call Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.