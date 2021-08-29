Santa Barbara Zoo sponsors get ‘wild’ at this year’s Zoofari Ball

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Zoofari Ball was back at the Santa Barbara Zoo this year as a wild way to raise funds following months of economic impact from COVID-19 closures.

The ball was held Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the zoo's hilltop.

Considered one of Santa Barbara's quintessential benefit events, the Zoofari Ball invited guests to experience the zoo after dark.

This year's theme was "Return to Basecamp" which encouraged guests to don their own safari gear as they rekindled support for the zoo.

Attendees could enjoy cocktails, music under the stars and more as they supported preservation, conservation and enhancement of the natural world—including its living treasures like the beloved animal residents at the zoo.

"So every time you get your family to buy a ticket or a concession item, it goes to help the animals. So all the money from Zoofari Ball supports the operations of the zoo and all the good work we do like conservation, education in the community for kids and for animals," said Zoo Director and Zoofari Ball Honorary Co-Chair Nancy McToldridge.

Despite being closed to the public twice for four months due to the pandemic, the zoo remained dedicated to the health and welfare of the animals, the safety of its employees that continued working on-site and continued efforts to save local endangered and threatened wildlife.

The zoo’s said its closures due to the pandemic created an abrupt and devastating interruption to normal admissions-driven revenues.

The loss in revenues that the zoo experienced from the absence of attendance, food, beverage and retail sales, on-site education program fees and event revenue, was greater than any revenue loss the Zoo had experienced in its 57-year history.

This year's Zoofari Ball was not only an opportunity for the zoo to welcome supporters back for its signature event, but also helped raise much needed funds to help the zoo recover financially.

To help support the Santa Barbara Zoo's financial recovery, click here.