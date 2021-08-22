More than 7,500 fallen heroes honored at Wings over Camarillo airshow

Events

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The California Aeronautical University (CAU) returned to Ventura County this weekend to honor fallen military heroes and promote aviation during a spectacular event.

Wings over Camarillo was held both Saturday and Sunday at the Camarillo Airport.

Guests were invited to see this year's memorial aircraft, a Beechcraft Baron B55 with a patriotic paint job.

The tribute plane was specifically designed to reflect the colors of the US flag and also contains the names of all military personnel who have given their lives in defense of our country since 9/11.

The names of the more than 7,500 fallen heroes are arranged on the Baron in chronological order based on their deaths. Blank spaces were reserved on the aircraft for periodic updates.

Other events during the two-day spectacle included a Ventura Sheriff HH-60 water drop, several formation flights, parachute teams and pyrotechnics.

If you saw something like this driving near #Camarillo Airport a short while ago, it was pyrotechnics being readied for the #WingsOverCamarillo airshow this weekend. @camarillovcso @VCFD_PIO #vcsheriff pic.twitter.com/nZyv1Vk75o — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) August 21, 2021

“We’re excited to be participating in Wings Over Camarillo again this year,” says Matthew Johnston, President of CAU. “Whether you experience flight in our Mobile Flight Experience simulator bus, or watch Vicky Benzing soar majestically through the air in her Stearman, or reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, we have something for everyone this year.”

CAU said it is working to prepare the next generation of aviation professionals, especially during a looming pilot shortage that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local students interested in learning how to fly can begin their aviation training and education in Ventura County through CAU's Ventura County Flight Training Center at the Oxnard Airport.

For more information about Wings Over Camarillo, visit wingsovercamarillo.com.