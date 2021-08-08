Mobile clinic, pool party held in Shandon to reach SLO County areas with low vaccine rates

Events

SHANDON, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health helped host a mobile vaccine clinic with a pool party, tacos, shaved ice and more for residents in the Shandon area this weekend.

The clinic was held on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CW Clarke Park.

The county said they wanted to hold the clinic to reach more north county residents, especially in areas where vaccine rates are low.

The event consisted of vaccines, a pool party, tacos, shaved ice, music, prizes and giveaways. Staff were also posted at the event to answer questions about the vaccine and COVID-19.

Officials hoped the clinic would help inform those who were less open to receiving the vaccine or struggled with language barriers.

The clinic was open to everyone 12 and up and offered both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

No appointments were necessary to get vaccinated.

The county said their next mobile clinic will be held at the Pismo Beach outlets on Monday.

For more information, visit www.recoverslo.org.