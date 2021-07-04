WATCH: Santa Barbara Fourth of July Celebration

Events

The City of Santa Barbara will once again light up the sky to celebrate the nation's independence.

The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department is sponsoring a fireworks display Sunday evening, bringing back a yearly tradition that captivated audiences every Fourth of July.

The show will begin at 9 p.m. off West Beach and will last about 20 minutes.

Music will be provided by 92.9 KjEE and the fireworks show will stream on KEYT.com.

Unfortunately, due to an abundance of caution, there will not be live music or food vendors on Cabrillo Boulevard as in past years.

For more information about parking, road closures, COVID restrictions, and protecting your pets, click here.