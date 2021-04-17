2021 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta announced

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year's Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta have officially been crowned.

The two prestigious titles were announced during a live broadcast of the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Final Auditions Saturday afternoon.

Ysabella Yturralde was crowned Spirit of Fiesta and Savannah Hoover was crowned the Junior Spirit.

The 2021 Spirit Auditions returned to the historic Lobero Theatre where Fiesta began in 1924. They were held without a live audience in an effort to protect the health and safety of the community.

The community was invited to tune in from home to share in the excitement of the day and watch the talented dancers perform.

The 90-minute show culminated with the announcement of the 2021 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Ten Spirit Finalists and five Junior Spirit Finalists auditioned for the title of Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

This historic live broadcast was first 4K Ultra High Definition broadcast in the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo television market and included stunning live performances of all 15 finalists as well as farewell dances from the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta, Alena Velasco and the 2020 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alexandra Nocker.

2020 Spirit of Fiesta Alena Velasco

The tradition of the Spirit of Fiesta started in 1949. The Spirits represent the charm, grace, and beauty of Old Spanish Days Fiesta and serve as goodwill ambassadors to local residents and visitors alike.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Spirit of Fiesta.

