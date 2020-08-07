Live concerts shared virtually in place of Downtown Fridays, Concerts in the Park

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Downtown Fridays and Concerts in the Park are making a virtual comeback in Santa Maria.

Starting Friday, Aug. 7, live bands will be broadcast on eight different Facebook pages for the public to enjoy. These "concerts" will continue weekly through Nov. 27.

English bands will play from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Spanish bands will play from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food will also be available for pickup at a number of Downtown Fridays Food trucks spaced throughout Downtown Santa Maria, from Alvin to Cook Streets. The trucks will serve viewers every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A flyer will be present at each location.

For the first Friday, All For Real Band will be featured from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tremendous 805 will be the Spanish feature from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The full 2020 lineup is available on the Downtown Fridays website here.

Facebook pages featuring the live concerts include: Downtown Fridays, MEGA HITS 97.1, La Buena 105.1, and the City Recreation and Parks page.

The concerts will also play on the city's free access TV station, channel 23.