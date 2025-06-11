Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Billionaire Boys’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Beverly Hills, California; Los Angeles, California; Santa Monica, California

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Hollywood, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida

‘Drama/Thriller Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

— Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York; Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia

‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

‘Black Dahlia’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Riley (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Cotton Eye Joe,’ Horror Feature’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Blair (lead, female, 18-29)

— Stu (lead, male, 18-29)

— Cheri (supporting, female, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois

‘Untitled Feature Film Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

— Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

— Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘I Love You More than Life’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Grace (lead, female, 21-34)

— Eric (lead, male, 21-35)

— Hazel (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Mama’s Boy’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

— 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

— 1970’s BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Hoboken, New Jersey; Clifton, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Morristown, New Jersey

‘Electric Love’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lucy (lead, female, 17-18)

— James (lead, male, 17-18)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $43

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

’72 Hours,’ Beautiful Guests’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey

‘Exit 17’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jessica Hughes (supporting, 28-40)

— Stephanie (day player, female, 18-35)

— Casting PA (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

’72 Hours’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Party Guests (day player, 25-50)

— Daisy Taylor (supporting, female, 20-27)

— Edwin Brown (supporting, male, 22-28)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Hench: The Override Saga’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

— Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

— Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

‘The Seam’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

— Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

— Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

– Average hourly rate: $16

– Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

